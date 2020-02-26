GRANDVIEW — Mayor Gloria Mendoza ordered all U.S. flags on city buildings be lowered to half-staff in memory and honor of former mayor and city councilman Raymond “Mike” Michael Bren, 73, who died Feb. 20, 2020.
The flags will remain at half-staff throughout Grandview through the end of business or sunset on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Bren’s community service included terms on the Grandview School Board, City Council, where he served as mayor, and on the Port of Grandview Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.