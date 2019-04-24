GRANDVIEW — Her spot was perfect. Her cute portraits of alpacas with floral wreaths were too sweet to pass up during her first vendor show of the year.
Sarah Miller of Tiny House Décor had a prime spot at an event at the Grandview Country Park on Wallace Way.
Her home décor booth was among 60 vendors braving temperamental spring weather to be included in the three-day flea market.
Miller’s space was the first spot visitors came across at the recent No Rhyme or Reason Flea Market two weeks ago.
“I normally do winter shows, but this has been really nice, so far,” the Benton City artist said.
Her unique collection of wall hangings, custom wooden pieces and flower arrangements were eye catching and tempted lots of people to stop and shop.
“I work on my items all year. I like going out to this type of flea market. It gets a lot attention for my work,” the young entrepreneur shared.
The No Rhyme or Reason Flea Market had its first show at Grandview Country Park event area, and organizer Shelleigh Goodwin was pleased with the artist turnout, as well as the crowds who came to shop.
“I owe a big thank you to former Grandview
Mayor Norm Childress, who encouraged me to locate my flea market at the park,” Goodwin said.
Vendors like Yvonne Graham of Grandview like the fact she could leave her items at the park and feel safe knowing the event was secure.
“It made all of us feel safe,” she said.
Goodwin is planning a return to the park in October and hopes dealers like Miller will be return vendors.
“I think I’ll be back,” offered Miller.
