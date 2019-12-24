SUNNYSIDE — The Yakima Valley’s flu outbreak has claimed its first victim, according to the Yakima Health District.
Yakima Valley is experiencing higher than usual rates of flu cases, causing local hospitals to issue warning to visitors -don’t come to the hospital if you are sick.
Washington State and Yakima County have seen an increase in flu cases over the past month, causing the Health District to monitor the increase in hospital visits and school absences related to flu-like illness,
“…and we have one confirmed influenza-related death in a Yakima County,” District health officer Dr. Teresa Everson, announced Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Area hospitals began issuing visitor restrictions Dec. 13, asking the public to refrain from taking children under 12 to visit at the hospital until further notice.
Valley hospitals have posted flyers throughout the hospitals. Facilities are restricting children 12 years old and younger, and visitors with flu-like symptoms, such as fever or cough, from visiting the hospital.
The precaution is being taken to protect patients, hospital employees and the community, Virginia Mason Hospital spokesman Rebecca Teagarden explained.
Sunnyside Astria Hospital spokesperson Ashley Oswalt agreed, noting that all patients who present with flu-like illness are asked to wear a mask, to prevent the spread of the flu.
Everson reminds the public to make sure your immunizations are up to date, which includes updated influenza vaccination every year.
“One of the most important things someone can do to protect their health and the health of others is to get vaccinated according to the recommended immunization schedule, and it is not too late for this year’s vaccination,” Everson urged.
A vaccination also helps to protect the community: children, pregnant individuals, those that are 65 or older, and other medically fragile individuals at-risk of severe influenza infection, noted the county health representative.
