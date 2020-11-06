TOPPENISH — Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic flu shot clinics are now available at the Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic, 510 West First Avenue, Saturday Nov. 7 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
