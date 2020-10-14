TOPPENISH — Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will be offering flu shots at interim locations through October and November.
Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic, 510 W. First Ave., Saturday, Oct. 17 and 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 and 21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Grandview Medical Dental, 1000 Wallace Way, Thursdays, October 15, 22 and 29, 3-7 p.m.
Sunnyside Immediate Care, 2680 Yakima Valley Hwy., Suite B, Wednesdays, Oct. 14, 21 and 28, 3-7 p.m.
