SUNNYSIDE — Random $50 and $100 donations to the Sunrise Outreach Food Pantry amounting to $6,000 will be used to purchase a badly needed cooler for the agency.
Pantry Director Cis Kennard recently learned that Benton REA is donating $20,000 to area food banks and Sunrise Outreach expects to receive $4,000. “That would go a long way towards getting our new unit,” Kennard predicted.
She said as the weather warms, the South Ninth Street food bank is also getting warmer causing some perishables to spoil before they can be distributed to the 300 families served weekly.
For all five of the food banks in the Sunrise Outreach network, Executive Director Dave Hanson says the agency is two times busier than usual this time of year. “Words fall short in the appreciation department,” Hanson said. “But we say thank you.”
Prosser’s Jubilee Ministries’ Food Bank and Tri-City Food Bank in West Richland will also benefit from the Benton REA donation.
The money was made possible from the Benton REA and matching funds from CoBank, one of the utility’s lenders.
