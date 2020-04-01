SUNNYSIDE — Trying to avert traffic congestion along South Ninth Street near the Sunnyside Food Bank on Friday, March 27, required some quick thinking by Food Bank Coordinator Cis Kennard and her bank volunteers.
The rapid response team moved to the corner of South Ninth Street, helping cars to advance through the drive-up food distribution process.
Families seeking food on Friday were directed to stay in their cars, while volunteers avoided close contact with pantry users.
“I decided to move closer to the head of the line of cars and check in families, which helped move the traffic along,” she said.
Due to the novel coronavirus and social distancing mandates, individuals were prohibited from lining up outside the Sunrise Outreach building. They were also unable to browse or shop for donated food items inside.
Instead, 40-pound boxes of food for almost 300 families were prepackaged by the generously spaced volunteers working inside the food bank.
About 15 volunteers moved the boxes of food to waiting vehicles at South Ninth Street.
“It took a while to get the traffic issue figured out,” Kennard admitted, as she checked user’s identification and food bank stickers for the pantry while directing the loading of groceries into vehicles.
Those making their first visit to the non-profit agency were directed to park and fill out a registration form.
“We took in more than 30 new families the prior week and registered 28 last Friday,” volunteer Lucy Guerra remarked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.