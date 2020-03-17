SUNNYSIDE — With the news of Governor Jay Inslee’s decree that all restaurants, bars, entertainment, and recreational facilities close, local businesses wonder what’s next?
With the COVID-19 pandemic looming over Washingtonians, it seems more and more events are being cancelled and people are staying in. In an effort to continue to serve customers and to save their businesses, the food industry is adopting expanded take-out and home delivery services,
Before the emergency proclamation, Rey Gonzalez, manager of Sunnyside’s Bon Vino’s says the restaurant and bistro did their part to take extra precautions during the pandemic. However, with the proclamation taking effect, the business staff has had to think on their feet.
The restaurant made sure to sanitize even more and they had taken Gov. Inslee’s advice of remaining six feet apart from others.
“It’s hard, we’re trying to work it out…We will still take call in orders, but customers can now go online and pay so they don’t have to touch any cards or money, they can just pick up at our [drive through window] and go,” Gonzalez shares.
Owner Roger Hazzard chimed in with how they are doing everything they can to follow guidelines set up by the government.
“We’re making meals for dinner and lunch for groups of people… We’re hoping people will call in and place their orders by 5 p.m. so we can do our dinner pick up [from the drive through window] and dinner drop off.” Hazzard illuminates on the business’s new procedures.
He also divulges, “We researched a lot of stuff about what is the best to fight off this virus…the meals are high in omega, vitamin C to build up immunity.”
They’ve added breakfast options also high in flax seed oil and hemp seed. More options are available on their website and customers can keep updated on their social media pages.
Chad Roberts of Varietal Beer Company said Friday, he and his partners are working to care for their staff as well as their patrons.
Varietal is encouraging patrons to call in if they’re looking to get a take-away crowler. They are only selling crowlers in cans to prevent cross contamination.
Mexican restaurant Conquistador is also shifting in this ever-changing environment. They will be offering local delivery and take-out orders.
Other ways to support small businesses is to buy gift cards/certificates. This allows the business to have some income during this decline and when it is a more opportune time, families will have a way to gain a meal.
Restaurants are constantly updating their social media and web sites.
Gov. Inslee stresses, “These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.