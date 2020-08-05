SUNNYSIDE — With a heat advisory and triple digit temperatures enveloping the lower valley last week, the demand for supplemental food resources remained equally as alarming for families in need, who waited in their vehicles and long lines that extended through the high school parking lot to obtain a disbursement of healthy nourishment from Washington Army National Guard members at Harrison Middle School.
As food distribution events begin to wind down across the Yakima County, the 25-member group of mobilized soldiers carried out their community mission for fulfilling nutritional sustenance operations to about 400 families on Thursday, July 31.
Second Lieutenant Kimberly Ward of Spokane and Seattle oversees the motivated group and had never spent much time in the Tri-Cities region or Yakima County until being activated in April. The 23-year-old said she never imagined herself serving in this type of role under these circumstances a year ago.
“It’s been so great to be able to go out to these smaller communities and see what an impact that we’re having,” the 23-year-old and soon-to-be physical therapy school student acknowledged. “Being down here for the past couple of months has given me a huge appreciation for what Central and Southeastern Washington is like.”
The program commenced at 2 p.m. with masks also provided to motorists and ride sharing passengers as two lines of vehicles proceeded to stop at multiple food stations. Over the course of the next 90 minutes, team members loaded up food supplies in an orderly, double-time manner into vehicles while many of them traveled with young children inside.
Staff Sergeant Jeremy Christensen of Beaverton, Ore. slid open the van door to place items inside and there was an excited little girl who’s smile beamed beyond the shadow of the cargo interior. She was delighted to see him and the coordinated effort the crew was providing as the two engaged in brief and openhearted conversation.
“It’s a great feeling. We’re distributing food to the public and especially right now, kids can’t go out to the park and play with friends. And the little interaction they have with us in uniform gives them hope that things are going to be better than they are right now,” Christensen stated.
Guard members kept pace with the strong demand while working up a sweat and staying hydrated on the hottest day of summer so far. The satisfying gulps of cold water were well deserved and much needed. But it was the appreciative smiles and words of gratitude from those who faced food insecurities which inspired service personnel to keep pushing through the heated operation at full speed.
“They can say, years from now, that they were a part of history and remember service members helping them. And who knows, maybe seeing us might inspire them to serve their country as well,” Christensen conveyed as he wiped away the perspiration from his brow with a sunburned forearm and picked-up more food cartons.
