SUNNYSIDE — With the news of all Washington schools closing until April, local businesses wonder what’s next?
Spring is a time when businesses begin to flourish again after the long winter, but with the COVID-9 pandemic looming over Washingtonians, it seems more and more events are being cancelled and people are staying in.
How can we support our neighbors who rely on the general populace to thrive?
Rey Gonzalez, manager of Sunnyside’s Bon Vino’s says the restaurant and bistro is doing their part to take extra precautions during the pandemic.
“We are wiping down everything, we have gotten rid of the caddied [where shared ketchup and salt and pepper are stored] off the tables, and we have removed some tables,” Gonzalez explains. “Gov. Inslee suggested in his speech that people should be 6 feet apart.”
Like many local businesses, Bon Vino’s has adopted that into their floor layout in the restaurant.
To cater to those not wishing to go out in the public, the restaurant is also providing more means to get food.
“We still take call in orders and we’re going to be doing online orders, so people don’t have to touch any cards or cash. They just pick up at the window and go,” Gonzalez elaborated
Likewise, Prosser’s Jade’s British Girl Treats is doing its part in extra preventative measures.
Jade Visser, owner and executive chef, reveals “we just had a health inspection yesterday [March 12] and we got 100%. I asked our health inspector what more we can be doing.”
Visser adds on, “We have stepped up handwashing even more, we have added bleach to our water for door handles and all areas that customers and staff come into contact regularly.”
Delivery is also an option with Jade’s British Girl Treats and they have expressed they’d be willing to deliver full meals to families.
Chad Roberts of Varietal Beer Company said Friday, he and his partners are working to care for their staff as well as their patrons, noting that it will hold a hygiene in-service for all staff.
“We’re using common sense to work with clients. We’ll be doing more wipe downs of all surfaces, taking glasses off the counter and below,” Roberts remarked. “We’ll be offering sanitizers to our clients as well,” he added.
Other ways to support small businesses is to buy gift cards/certificates. This allows the business to have some income during this decline and when it is a more opportune time, families will have a way to gain a meal, Visser recommended.
“I think every business is doing their utmost best to protect their employees and customers. Stay supportive of each other,” Visser affirmed.
