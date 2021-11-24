Check your boots, shovels and tires as we could be in for a cold and snowy winter according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.
In their update last week, they forecasted below average temperatures and above average precipitation for December through February for nearly all of Washington, including the lower valley.
Meteorologist Marilyn Lohmann said they are expecting a La Nina pattern.
“The systems that move up into Canada and then south across Eastern Washington are the most likely to bring snow to the lower elevations along with much colder temperatures.”
She noted that La Nina is when the water off the coast of South America is cooler than normal and drives a more active weather pattern across the Pacific Northwest.
At this point meteorologists are just making their best guesses. Lohmann said they will likely not know specific details on how much snow or how cold until 3-7 days out of any event.
“If the weather systems move from the northwest, there will generally be mountain snow and a mix of snow and rain for the lower elevations. If the weather systems move through from southwest to northeast, like in early November, they will bring warmer air and more rain, even in the mountains.”
Their latest forecasts can be found at https://www.weather.gov/
