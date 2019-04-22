YAKIMA — While scientists had their eyes on astronaut Scott Kelly’s body as part of NASA’s recently released Twins Study — from his orbital perspective, he observed how fragile and thin the earth’s atmosphere appears to be during a media outreach session prior to the Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series at the Capitol Theatre last Wednesday.
“It almost looks like a thin film over the planet, and something that needs us to think about how we want to take care of it,” retired U.S. Navy Captain and astronaut, and engineer Kelly said as he reflected back on the year-long mission on the International Space Station (ISS) from March 27, 2015 to March 1, 2016.
Since Kelly’s return from space three years ago, there have been a tremendous amount of scientific results that have come out. In particular, the landmark study between he and his brother, who were proud to be a part of it, he noted.
The study was the first of its kind to compare molecular profiles of identical twin astronauts. Those findings were recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Science on Friday, April 12.
Two notable space milestones coincide on that same date — Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin who became the first person in space in 1961 and the first launch of the space shuttle in 1981.
Because identical twins share the same genetic makeup, twin studies provide a way for scientists to explore how health is impacted by the environment, independent of the physical variations that naturally occur between most individuals.
Scott provided a test case to measure in space, and Mark provided a baseline test case to compare those measurements on earth.
Research teams from around the country examined what physiological, molecular and cognitive changes take place and how long-term spaceflight impacts the human body.
NASA officials pointed out that the study will be used as a roadmap for the risks of longer missions.
“Your body gets used to not having to compensate for gravity. So, when you come back, you have this feeling that all this blood is rushing back to your legs that lasted a few weeks,” Kelly described.
A veteran of four space flights, he commanded the (ISS) on Expeditions 26, 45 and 46. The retired astronaut spent 520 career days in space, conveyed his experience with hives and rashes to areas of his skin where there had been no previous contact upon his return.
He also described feeling nauseous, dizzy, tired and soreness in his joints and muscles, while acknowledging the mental letdown of returning to normal life.
“Your schedule is very tightly controlled on the space station. So, eventually, you get used to that. And, when you come back, you no longer have that. You somewhat feel a little bit directionless for a while,” Kelly revealed. “I would say it took me about eight months before I felt back to normal after being in space for a year.”
Not a particularly good student growing up, being an astronaut was something Kelly did not think was even a possibility. As a freshman at the University of Maryland, he read the book, The Right Stuff by Tom Wolfe and was strongly inspired to pursue a military career.
He recommended the military as one of the largest organizations in the country where there are many opportunities for young people to learn about careers and jobs, especially for high school graduates who may be unsure about their future aspirations.
“Go for it… it’s a great place to grow and to learn about yourself,” Kelly stated, who retired from active duty in 2012 after 25 years of naval service.
The former aviator and test pilot flew more than 8,000 hours in more than 40 aircraft and accomplished more than 250 carrier landings throughout his distinguished career.
For those who are interested in becoming an astronaut, he suggested, “Choose an education that’s qualifying because it needs to be in the (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) STEM type background, and choose something you like… because if you like it, you’ll likely do better.
“I think space exploration is important. Civilizations that have stopped growing throughout history have ceased to exist. So, at some point, we’re going to have to grow beyond planet earth,” Kelly said. “I think it’s going to be required if we’re going to continue to thrive as a civilization.”
