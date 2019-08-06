YAKIMA —Three Outlook men and a woman involved in the commission of a robbery with a firearm made their first appearance in Superior Court for a preliminary hearing Monday, Aug. 5.
Arrested were Miguel Navarrete, 28, Rolando Vargas, 30, Oscar Trevino Gomez, 36, and Karleigh J. Bybee, 28, on charges of committing a robbery armed with a firearm.
The robbery was reported following a carjacking on July 31, in the 600 block of Outlook Road.
Yakima County Office Deputies had originally been searching for six suspects involved in the incident.
Reportedly a 22-year-old Prosser man was assaulted and pulled from his vehicle at gunpoint and assaulted by four males.
The males and two females then left in the victim’s vehicle and several of their own.
Yakima County Sheriff Deputies reported the victim said he had been pulled from his car by three men, one holding a gun. He was then assaulted by four men.
The victim, whose name was not released, was later transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.
The YSO Deputy who made the arrest told the judge several of the suspects had previously been involved in violent criminal with firearms and should be considered highly dangerous.
