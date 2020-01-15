SUNNYSIDE — Longtime city councilman and Deputy Mayor Francisco Guerrero was selected as the 33rd mayor of Sunnyside Monday, Jan. 13 at the first council meeting of 2020.
Guerrero edged out Councilman Jim Restucci after both men were nominated for the largely ceremonial position.
The vote was 4-3 in favor of Guerrero with newly seated Councilman Mike Farmer casting the deciding vote.
Recently re-elected Councilman Craig Hicks nominated Restucci and John Henry nominated Guerrero.
Henry then nominated Ron Stremler for the deputy mayor position and Hicks nominated Dean Broersma for the position. Again, the vote was 4-3 with Farmer again casting the deciding vote.
Restucci congratulated Guerrero in being selected as mayor.
With the mayor election out of the way, Guerrero slipped gracefully from conducting the first council meeting of the year as deputy mayor into the mayor’s role.
“I guess, I’ll be leading you in these meeting for the next two years,” the Mayor expressed.
Among his first ceremonial duties, Guerrero made two proclamations - one for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and another declaring January as School Board Recognition Month.
He also publicly recognized 40-year city employee Elvira Anciso, who recently retired from her position as court clerk at the city municipal court.
Guerrero will travel to Olympia on Tuesday, Jan. 28 to attend the Association of Washington Cities “Cities Action Days,” along with City Manager Martin Casey.
