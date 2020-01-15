GRANDVIEW — Longtime local farmer Frank Lyall is now serving as a Port of Grandview Commissioner following his election as Commissioner for District 3 in November 2019.
He will serve a six-year term which began on Jan. 1. Lyall was appointed to the Commission in March 2019, to fill the position formerly held by Dr. Ron Grow, who retired due to medical issues.
Lyall said he recognizes the tremendous responsibility being a port commissioner entails, adding he hopes to be of service to the community by continuing to cultivate economic development opportunities.
Lyall, 62, currently serves as the president of the Yakima County Farm Bureau and was previously appointed president of the Washington Growers Clearing House.
“I have a history of public service, especially as it concerns economic growth. I plan to apply to my experiences in the job of commissioner. I’m focused on increasing opportunities for future employment,” he added.
Lyall said when the opportunity to serve as a port commissioner came up, he decided to fill in and then run for election.
As a farmer in partnership with his brother and nephew at Lyall Farms, Lyall recognizes the value of agricultural productivity in the region and how the Grandview Port has helped in supporting area farmers.
“We have supported the cold storage, expansions, and industry repair needs. We plan to encourage future ag-related growth in the community,” Lyall expressed.
