Students looking to freshen their look before the first day of school are welcome to receive a free haircut on Sunday, August 28.

Neighborhood Church, 385 East Allen Rd., has partnered with local barbers and stylists to offer free haircuts to kids in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

