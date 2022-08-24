Students looking to freshen their look before the first day of school are welcome to receive a free haircut on Sunday, August 28.
Neighborhood Church, 385 East Allen Rd., has partnered with local barbers and stylists to offer free haircuts to kids in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Back to school season can be a financially stressful time for families – between clothes, school supplies, and haircuts for multiple children – it adds up,” said Maggie Najera, Neighborhood Church admin. “Knowing that many local school districts are providing school supplies for their students, Neighborhood Church sought out another way that they could help alleviate the strain.”
Local barber Omar Cartegena is a regular attendee at Neighborhood Church and suggested the idea of free haircuts mentioning he wanted a way to give back to the community.
With Cartagena willing to donate his time, the idea quickly grew to include additional barbers and stylists. “It’s a winning situation for all,” said Najera. “Parents are alleviated from financial pressure. Kids start the school year with confidence. The church and stylists connect with the community.”
Why would a church facilitate such an event? The answer is simple, “Jesus met tangible physical needs every day, that’s how he built relationships and influenced the people he encountered. We seek to follow that example,” explained Najera.
Parents may bring their children to the church for haircuts from 1 to 5 p.m.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
