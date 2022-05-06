A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Cinco de Mayo Festival in Sunnyside today, May 6 from noon to 7 p.m.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone five years and older and the booster dose available to anyone 12 years and older.
Additionally, a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for eligible groups.
Those who get vaccinated will receive a $50 gift card from community partners, while supplies last.
Se llevará a cabo una clínica gratuita de vacunas contra el COVID-19 en el Festival del Cinco de Mayo en Sunnyside el viernes 6 de mayo de las 12 p.m. a las 7 p.m.
La vacuna contra COVID-19 estará disponible para cualquier persona mayor de 5 años y la dosis de refuerzo estará disponible para cualquier persona mayor de 12 años.
Además, estará disponible una segunda dosis de refuerzo de la vacuna contra COVID-19 para los grupos elegibles.
Aquellos que se vacunen recibirán una tarjeta de regalo de $50 de socios comunitarios, hasta agotar existencias.
