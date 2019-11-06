WASHINGTON STATE — Outdoor enthusiasts will have another day to enjoy the late Fall weather, at no charge on Monday, Nov. 11.
Washington State Department of Natural Resources announced the no charge, no Discover Pass on Veterans Day.
The final free day of Washington State park service use for 2019 will be Friday, Nov. 29.
