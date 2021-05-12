Sunnyside United-Unidos is hosting a free drive-in movie and townhall presentation Friday, May 21 at the new parking lot at Sunnyside High School.
The movie, Book of Life, is about a young man who is torn between fulfilling the expectations of his family and following his heart.
Gates open at 8:30 p.m. with the event starting at 9 p.m.
Due to COVID restrictions, restrooms will not be available.
For more information, call 509-837-9629.
