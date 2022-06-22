Free meal program under way

Sunnyside School District started their free summer meal program Tuesday, June 21. The meals are available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday at each of the Central Park and Sunnyside Community Center.
Anyone 18 and younger may come and receive a lunch at these locations through Aug. 8. They are required to stay on site to eat their meal.
Breakfast and lunch will be available during summer school starting June 27 and going through July 21. Breakfast time is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
In addition to the park and community center both meals will be available at these locations during summer school: Sunnyside High School, Harrison Middle School, Sierra Vista Middle School, Pioneer Elementary School and Washington Elementary School.
There will be no meals served on July 4 because of the holiday.
