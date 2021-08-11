Students and parents are invited to receive a string backpack “loaded with school supplies” at Holy Pies, 1829 South 1st Street, on Saturday, August 28 beginning at 9 a.m. The distribution event is sponsored by Scott’s Tree Service, Sunnyside Bi-Mart, and Holy Pies.
The Sunnyside Police Department will also be present to help hand out backpacks while supplies last. Parents must be accompanied by their school-age children to receive a backpack.
