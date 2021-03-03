Around 175 Sunnyside High School freshmen wearing protective face masks, carrying their backpacks, along with mobile health attestations in full display, attended the first of two campus one-hour orientations to welcome the incoming students on Monday morning, March 1.
14-year-old Fatima Castellanos is new to Sunnyside and arrived on campus with her mother for the first time since moving from Oakland, Calif. in Sept. last year.
“Yeah, I’m a little nervous,” Castellanos conveyed as the first bell and announcements blared over the outside public address speakers shortly before 8 a.m.
At the same time, there was also a feeling of excitement, she acknowledged.
Math is Castellanos’ favorite subject and she’s focused on attaining good grades while taking part in the classroom hybrid learning program.
She is eager to begin in person studies with classmates and hopes to make all types of new friends.
Once they made their way into the gym, SHS Principal Ryan Maxwell greeted the newest Grizzlies with the last names beginning with ‘A-L.’
The orientation is normally performed about a week before the start of fall classes begin
“There were a lot of bright-eyed freshmen when they walked in this morning just because they had never been on campus and they’ve only met teachers virtually all year. And so, they don’t know their way around and not acclimated with their campus,” Maxwell voiced.
A video was shown which captured what Sunnyside High School is all about.
The term, ‘grizzification’ or ‘grizzified’ is used by SHS administrators to describe what the school is all about the school. ‘Grizzifying’ is when a good idea is liked and applied into the campus approach, Student Life and Athletics Director Dave Martinez explained.
Teachers provided the attentive class with a lesson on the school’s core values, followed by a campus tour.
Once they had completed the abridged version of their traditional indoctrination, ninth grade underclassmen started their online curriculum of five periods in smaller sized groups of 10-15, based on their advisory class.
“It felt good. You could feel a little more energy today and a little more noise,” Martinez declared. “It’s the best noise in the whole world!”
After the first day of five periods on campus ended at 2:05 p.m., online support instruction continued for 55-minutes.
The second group, ‘M-Z’ participated in the reprised program schedule on Tuesday.
Approximately 100 freshmen have opted out of the hybrid learning to remain home and learn online, Maxwell reported.
“I loved seeing them, but I wish they had a full school experience of five periods with five teachers teaching them like normal, and all the social activities that go along with school.”
Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5, the remaining sophomore, junior and senior classes will be on campus.
Maxwell indicated the hybrid schedule will be fully implemented by March 8.
The intermediary high school learning experience is presently underway and the shared expectations of returning to a normal school day remains the goal, the principal conveyed.
