SUNNYSIDE — Essential workers have been valiantly going to work every day, putting their own health at risk to keep life running as smoothly as possible and in the case of Walmart Distribution Center order filler, Valentin Trujillo, that means ensuring essential supplies make it the tables of families.
“It’s good work, it keeps me busy, keeps me moving,” the Walmart employee of over five years remarked. Trujillo enjoys his work with the company stating there is always room for improvement and moving up the ladder and with the pandemic, he realizes the importance his role plays in keeping society moving.
Trujillo conveyed that during the initial weeks of Gov. Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy mandate, distribution increased drastically. “When everyone was panic buying, we were shipping out a lot of water, a lot of toilet paper, and just like a lot of snacks. You could see the change from day to day,” the production employee noted.
While the shipping of products has normalized, the workload is still higher than usual and the workplace environment has “dramatically changed,” according to Trujillo.
He has stated the Walmart Distribution Center now checks temperatures of employees, asks them questions regarding their health and the breakroom has been set up so employees can take their breaks six feet apart. “The DC has done a lot better than other jobsites I’ve seen. They responded quickly,” Trujillo acknowledged.
Trujillo is grateful that his employers are thinking of their employees and are taking measures such as temperature checks. He believes it is all for the better of the community.
“My employers also sent everyone home with a care package, filled with toilet paper, paper towels, rice, beans, and a case of water,” the order filler expanded.
The 26-year-old also expressed how he would love to see more concern in his age group. “I wonder if they would take it a bit more serious if they had a close family member affected or at ‘high-risk’ for this situation,” he stressed.
The young man’s mother was diagnosed with cancer and has gone through chemotherapy which leads to her being more susceptible for infection. Trujillo, therefore, has been doing all he can to reduce her risk by socially distancing himself from her, having only seen her once since the stay-at-home order. “I’m just trying to keep my parents safe,” he reiterated.
With essential workers seen as heroes, Trujillo laughed at the notion saying, “I’m just doing my job. The labels of heroes should be given to hospital workers, doctors, nurses, employees like that.”
