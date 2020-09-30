PROSSER — Funds lost due to COVID-19 cancellations have been replaced thanks to a generous donation from FruitSmart, Inc.
West Benton Firefighters Association and the City of Grandview Firefighters Association recently received a generous donation of $5,000 each, from Terry Chambers, President of FruitSmart, Inc.
The substantial donation will replenish otherwise unavailable funds due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and both associations being unable to participate in their annual fundraising events.
“The money will go to our volunteer firefighter’s association,” said Grandview Fire Chief Pat Mason.
The money presented to the association is more than they would typically make at their hamburger booth at the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo held each August, Mason explained.
“It may take several weeks for the members to determine how they will use the funds,” he added.
Funds raised by the Grandview association have been used in youth sporting events, updating an old Chevy Fire Truck used for parades, and teaching kids about fire safety during fire safety week, Mason stated.
The FruitSmart donation will be used by the West Benton Firefighters Association to supplement its annual fundraiser – the Annual Biscuits and Gravy Feed – normally held during the Great Prosser Balloon Rally, every third weekend in September.
Funds normally raised during the breakfast event contribute to West Benton Fire Rescues, James S. Wildman Memorial Scholarship, which was established in the honor of Prosser High School graduate and West Benton Fire Rescue firefighter, James Wildman.
The James S. Wildman Memorial Scholarship aims to support individuals with goals directed at lifelong selfless service. The James S. Wildman Memorial Scholarship annually donates two scholarships to rewarding Prosser High School seniors.
