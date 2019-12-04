GRANDVIEW — From a small-town excellent idea in 1982, to acquisition by a sizable, public tobacco corporation by the end of fiscal year 2019, FruitSmart of Grandview, continues its’ story worth telling.
Universal Corporation, of Richmond, Va., made the FruitSmart purchase announcement the week of Nov. 24, 2019.
FruitSmart, started its operations as BSB Seeds. The small company began its operation in Prosser. By 2000, FruitSmart changed its’ name, added new owners and expanded its focus.
The company added state-of-the-art fruit juice blending equipment and began proprietary and custom fruit juice blending and formulation along with the original fruit pumice and seed drying products. The company later expanded to add vegetable ingredient blending.
FruitSmart still operates the two locations and employs 200 employees.
FruitSmart President, Terry Chambers will continue to lead FruitSmart as its President.
“By joining Universal Corporation FruitSmart and our employees will benefit from Universal’s global agri-products services and supply chain management expertise, as well as the greater resources and enhanced scale of a larger, public company.
We will maintain our continued commitment to outstanding product quality and our strong relationship with our growers,” said Chambers in an email statement.
