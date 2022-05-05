Please join Juan Gonzalez Jr. and his family as we fundraise for his fight against Cancer.
Juan is going through another session of chemotherapy and will have to live in Seattle for 4+ months to endure yet another Stem-Cell transplant in hopes of being rid of this violent and aggressive form of Cancer.
He has been a fighter and a warrior through all of his treatments, but the financial burden these treatments and travel/living expenses has accumulated has only added to the already stressful time.
We will have a booth set up at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo festivities on 6th street next to the downtown gazebo. We will be selling various flavored Red Bull drinks, as well as Italian Sodas/Cremosas and Flamin Hot Cheetos with cheese.
All proceeds will go to Juan’s treatment costs, travel, and living expenses, in hopes of lifting at least the financial burden that this illness has caused. Come out and support a great cause and help us with Juan’s Fight Against Cancer.
