Gabe Darbyson named new SHS Principal

Sunnyside School District announced the appointing of Gabe Darbyson as the new Principal of Sunnyside High School. The current Principal, Ryan Maxwell, will be leaving this post to be the new superintendent of the district.
Darbyson is currently one of the Assistant Principals at the high school which position he has held since 2016. Prior to that, he served as the Assistant Principal of Outlook Elementary, and as an English Language Arts teacher at Sunnyside High School.
Darbyson earned his Bachelor of Arts in English Education from Central Washington University, and a Master of Arts in Leadership and Administration and a Washington State Principal Certificate from Gonzaga University.
His first day as principal will be July 1 following school board approval at the next regular board meeting, June 24.
