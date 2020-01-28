SUNNYSIDE — Police officers handled an average of 20 calls per shift over the past weekend, many which department officials say are gang related, which is slightly higher than usual.
Some of the calls are being attributed to an uptick in gang activities in the community.
“We are seeing an increase in gang activity with more graffiti tagging, shots fired, and high-speed chases being reported,” Police Chief Al Escalera told City Council Monday night.
“My officers handled 160 calls during the past 72 hours, including tagging, eluding and shots fired,” Escalera remarked.
“We’re not sure how many of the weekend calls were initiated by officers or were called in from residents,” commented Commander Scott Bailey Tuesday morning.
He noted signs of graffiti were reported throughout the community, including a tagging on a Lincoln Avenue laundromat and in the downtown core.
“Not sure why we’re seeing an increased in gang tagging, but it is their way of communicating with each other and marking their territory. Our aim is to remove those signs as quickly as possible,” Bailey added.
Meanwhile the departments’ gang task force is working to identify and crack down on suspect gang movement, he stated.
A city ordinance regarding graffiti requires that once reported, all signs of the vandalism is to be removed within 48 hours, Bailey noted.
“However, with the recent cold and damp weather, paint doesn’t always adhere properly. Still every effort is being made to cover the gang tags,” he observed, adding the property owners are responsible for removing graffiti.
Bailey encouraged residents to call if they see activity in their neighborhoods which looks unusual. “We want residents to call us,” he urged.
