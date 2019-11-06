Last updated: Tuesday, November 6 at 3:30 PM
YAKIMA COUNTY — The Yakima Council Election office will continue to be a hub of activity through the week, based on last minute ballot returns.
The county received 22.83% or 6,759 votes by Monday, Nov. 4, but according to elections officials, there are many last-minute ballots yet to count.
Kit Haver, Yakima Elections Specialist, said by telephone Wednesday, Nov. 6, “We have no idea really how many ballots are left to count. We got a ton by mail today; we have ballot boxes yet to count and more boxes to pick up.”
Election counts are updated online each day at 3:30 p.m. by following this address: https://www.yakimacounty.us/DocumentCenter/View/22989/General-2019-results
Legislative District 13, Representative, Position 2
Alex Ybarra - 453 - 82.36%
Steve Verhey - 97 - 17.64%
Grandview Mayor
Gloria Mendoza - 314 - 95.73%
Write-In - 14 - 4.27%
Grandview Council Position 3
Diana R. Jennings - 320 - 98.77%
Write-In - 4 - 1.23%
Grandview City Council Position 4
Gaylord Brewer - 230 - 58.67%
Joseph Jensen - 160 - 40.82%
Write-In - 2 - 0.51
Grandview Council Position 5
Bill Moore - 338 - 99.41%
Write-In - 2 - 0.59%
Mayor of Granger
Jose Trevino - 86 - 56.21%
Julie Sharp - 65 - 42.48%
Write-In - 2 - 1.31%
Granger City Council Position 5
Hilda Guzman - 84 - 55.90%
Israel Bustamante Luevano - 69 - 45.10%
Mabton City Council Position 3
Mark Gourneau - 44 - 77.19
Write-In - 13 - 22.81
Mabton City Council Position 4
Vera Zavala - 50 - 86.21
Write-In - 8 - 13.79%
Mabton City Council Position 5
Arturo De La Fuente - 55 - 91.67%
Write-In - 5 - 8.33%
Sunnyside City Council Position 5
Mike Farmer - 261 - 54.04%
Julia Hart - 220 - 45.55%
Sunnyside City Council Position 7
Betty Lynn Garza - 168 - 35.44%
Craig Hicks - 305 - 64.35%
Toppenish City Council Position 6
Naila Prieto-Duval - 134 - 53.39%
Randy Taylor - 117 - 46.61%
City of Union Gap
Proposition to Annex Library to Yakima County Library District
Yes - 236 - 62.93%
No - 139 - 37.07%
Toppenish School District Levy
Yes - 317 - 46.48%
No - 365 - 53.52%
