YAKIMA – A box of Yakima Valley grown apples accompanied a letter and a proclamation urging Gov. Jay Inslee to change the state COVID-19 management and enforcement policies were on their way to Olympia. The first set of Pfizer’s COVID‑19 vaccines were making their way into the state as well.
The first doses of the recent federally approved Pfizer’s vaccine will be administered to hospital and health care workers and all those doing direct cares, Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde of Sunnyside said Dec. 17 in a phone interview.
Second to receive the inoculations will be other high-risk persons, but Linde noted it will be several months before the vaccines are more widely available – probably not until springtime.
“I intend to get the shot,” he admitted, “but I’m not on the top priority list.”
Sunday, Inslee, who had late last week announced the state was only getting 40% of its original Pfizer’s vaccine request, noted that the federal government was shipping the more recently approved Moderna vaccine which is expected to arrive in the state during Christmas week.
With the arrival of the vaccines to begin, Linde and his fellow commissioners are perched to continue to their efforts to have the Governor change language limiting the state of emergency duration without legislative approval.
“We know COVID-19 is a real threat but we also know small business owners are afraid of losing their businesses. While we have children and teachers back in school, perhaps now it is safe for businesses to be open,” Linde remarked.
“We still must continue to do things safely,” Linde added, referring to the masks, hand washing and social distancing restrictions already in place.
“At this point we want to make sure when the state makes restrictions, it allows for small businesses to continue being open,” he concluded.
