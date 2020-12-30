SUNNYSIDE — Through the many trials and tribulations the past year has brought the nation, one thing that has persevered is human kindness – a kindness that has been spread through the lower valley community in donations food for those who are in need.
Volunteer Manager Cis Kennard of the Sunnyside Food Pantry – located on 529 South Ninth Street – knows all too well of the food insecurities Sunnyside faces daily, especially during the holiday season.
Recently, the Food Pantry received a generous donation from a family who expressed their desire to remain anonymous. The family donated a pallet of pinto beans and Fiesta Foods matched their donation with a pallet of rice.
General Manager of the Yakima branch of Fiesta Foods, Luis Moreno, expressed the pure kindness and generosity of the family is what inspired the grocery store to match their donation.
Kennard expressed her gratefulness for the donation,
“I know this sounds corny, but when anybody makes an effort to donate to the food bank, my heart flutters and my eyes water.”
The manager of nearly 40 volunteers added beans and rice are some of the community’s favorite staples and the donation will last four weeks.
“The beans are in perfect sized packages for us to give out,” Kennard stated. “We are very blessed by desperately needed community support, physical, financial, and prayer.”
Another generous donation has been made through Beef Counts, Washington’s Beef Community United Against Hunger.
The Beef Community is celebrating their tenth year of Beef Counts in donating beef roasts across Wash. Beef Counts has partnered with Northwest Harvest and Second harvest to serve nearly 3,000 families this December alone.
With the assistance Agri Beef company Washington Beef, nearly 2,000 roast beefs have been distributed to Northwest Harvest in western Wash. and an additional 1,000 roasts were distributed through Second Harvest’s mobile market drive-thru across eastern Wash.
“For a decade, Washington’s Beef Community has been an integral part of feeding the folks who are most in need,” said Jason Clark, President and CEO of Second Harvest. He added, “The top-quality roasts they provide are especially important this year as well navigate the pandemic.”
The Sunnyside Food Pantry can be contacted for donations or enquiries at 509-225-9310.
