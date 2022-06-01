Going out on a high note

Greg Kirk directed his final band and orchestra concert after 40 years of teaching music.
Kirk has directed more than 120 performances, including concerts, festivals, contests, parades ceremonies and more.
The Sunnyside native started teaching music in 1982 at Sunnyside Junior High School.
“I will greatly miss my students, the outstanding staff at HMS, the process of making music, the look of understanding and joy when a student works hard and finally develops the ability to express themselves through music,” Kirk said. “This is the best job ever.”
Other Sunnyside School District retirees include: Bruce Lindell, Raymond Norgord, Kim Hatfield, Jose Acosta, Paula Greene, Peggy Riggers-Collins, Manuel Rivera, Teresa Puente, Debra Dale, Rhonda Fultz, Kent Palmer, Nick Paulakis, Deana Dalton, Claudia Ohlde, Dan Thomas, Roxanne Mcnerney, Barbara Skyles, Jo Anne Hellberg, Janet Schwisow, Theresa Dalton And Jeri Paulakis.
