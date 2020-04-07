SUNNYSIDE — All state schools will be closed through the end of the school year; however, distance learning efforts will continue per an announcement made Monday, April 6 by Governor Jay Inslee and State Superintendent of Schools, Chris Reykdal.
The order applies to both private and public schools.
The Governor’s decision to continue the school closure order through the end of the academic year is due to continuing coronavirus pandemic concerns.
Meanwhile, school districts continued to search for ways to meet their students’ educational needs.
“We have learned the school year will end June 19, 2020,” Sunnyside School District Superintendent Kevin McKay confirmed Tuesday, following Inslee’s announcement.
Grandview School District Superintendent Henry Strom also confirmed that his district, like others in the state, will continue its efforts to establish distance learning in a social media message to the Grandview community.
The continued school closure comes after the Governor’s Sunday, April 5 decision to extend his Stay Home, Stay Healthy order through May 4.
Schools across the state were originally told to send students home and keep their buildings closed from March 17 through April 24.
Inslee issued his current Stay Home, Stay Healthy order for all but essential workers in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
As the district works to find way to meet at least a modicum of learning resources, McKay acknowledged, the extension also applies to when schools might resume.
“Our IT teams is working to create hot spots where students, who may not have internet connectivity, can work,” McKay announced.
“We hope to roll that out by April 15,” he added.
Strom said his staff will be deploying its distance learning program after April 17.
Like many Lower Valley districts, Sunnyside and Grandview have most of their essential staff working remotely “…except for most administrators, bus, janitorial and, of course, food service staff,” McKay said.
McKay said his staff will continue to meet the ongoing educational challenges.
“We know our seniors, who have Chromebooks on which to work, should be connecting with their teachers to meet graduations requirements,” he stressed.
“For our younger students, connectivity issues are still a challenge, but one I believe is not insurmountable,” McKay projected
