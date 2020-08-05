SUNNYSIDE — During a press conference with Governor Jay Inslee and State Superintendent Chris Reykdal earlier today in which they discussed recommendations for school reopening and how high risk counties should restart remotely — the formal decision about Sunnyside School District’s reopening plans will be made Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m., via Zoom, confirmed by Director of Communications Jessica Morgan.
With guidance from the Department of Health, Gov. Inslee stated “We are not going to allow our state to be hammered by this virus as other states and countries have been.”
He then issued the recommendation that where COVID-19 infection rates remain high, school districts should move to remote learning.
Inslee reiterated that communities are advised to continue using facial coverings, limit mobility, practice social distancing and good hygiene to limit and prevent further COVID 19 infection and help students resume classroom learning.
The epidemiological data from the state is being used to develop the framework for counties which was classified into three categories of infection risk.
This will be measured by incidents of new cases per 100,000 residents that occur in sum over a two-week period – high risk areas with more than 75 new cases per 100,000 residents, moderate risk areas with 25-75 new cases per 100,000 residents, and low risk areas with lower than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents. There are only five counties that meet the low risk criteria.
“It should be noted at the outset that the moderate and high risk counties, unfortunately, represent 25 counties and the vast, vast majority of Washingtonian students are in these two categories,” Inslee remarked.
He then recommended that high risk counties proceed to fully remote learning. Furthermore, low risk counties are advised to begin with a hybrid which is a combination of in-classroom and online instruction
Presently, Yakima County is still in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan, according to the Yakima Health District. This suggest the county is still in the moderate to high risk area
Sunnyside School Board member Michelle Perry believes more details surrounding the Continuous 2.0 model need to be discussed.
“If we’re doing Continuous 2.0, what were the improvements we’ve made, what type of professional development have we given our staff to help with online learning and then what are we going to be doing for attendance and accountability for staff and students,” Perry questioned.
Before the Governor’s Press Conference was aired, Perry thought remote learning would be formally decided by the board.
“I’m hoping that we’re going to reassess the plan every 30 days, that we’d look and reassess regularly,” Perry stated. She added that she would like to see students in the hybrid model as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.