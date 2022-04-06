Bryan Sandlin seeks election

Bryan Sandlin, a lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley, has announced his campaign for candidacy in the 15th congressional district of Washington.
This comes after Jeremie Dufault’s announcement of not seeking reelection.
Sandlin spoke at Doc’s Pizza in Granger where he announced his run for election saying, “I look forward to the opportunity to represent the voices in our District in Olympia, with common sense and family values that are shared among people in our cities, towns, neighborhoods, and farms around this beautiful part of our state.”
According to Sandlin, his personal experience in farming, farm labor, diversified farming, and training in commercial lending gives him a lead by understanding the many diverse aspects of working and living in Central Washington.
With the district currently being represented by a Republican, Sandlin says he plans to retain the seat to keep it that way reciting, “I want to keep Republican values in place.”
Senator Jim Honeyford who also attended the announcement in Granger says he thinks Sandlin is a great candidate for the successor of Dufault.
The general election for this position will begin on November 8, 2022.
