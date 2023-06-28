The Sunnyside City Council opened their regular meeting on Monday, June 26 with two oaths of office.
Dennis Blumer and Maricela Galvez were sworn in as the newest members of City of Sunnyside staff with Blumer joining the Sunnyside Planning Commission and Galvez as Deputy City Clerk.
Following the oaths of office, multiple residents of Sunnyside and some outside of Sunnyside took part in the public comment portion to voice their opinions on Mayor Dean Broersma’s previous decision to not sign the proclamation declaring June as Pride Month.
During the meeting on Monday, June 12 Mayor Broersma declined to sign the proclamation as a way to “avoid causing any divisiveness” between members of the community.
Tim Bardell and Gary Visser, both of Sunnyside, commended Broersma for his decision to decline the signing of the proclamation. “I am here to support the council and Dean’s position on not signing the proclamation” Visser said. “I think it is divisive.”
The decision not to sign the proclamation, however, was made by Broersma alone, not by the council. “The City of Sunnyside is not making this statement nor is the council. This is me,” Mayor Broersma said about his decision during the June 12 meeting.
Several residents of Sunnyside viewed the decision to not sign the proclamation as “hypocritical” and has made some residents of Sunnyside feel as if they don’t belong.
“By signing the proclamation, you are leading by example because you are here to represent all community members, uplifting their stories and experiences that make Sunnyside so unique in nature,” Vicky Frausto said. “Remember what Dr. King said, ‘staying silent about the things that matter only furthers division hatred and distrust.’”
During the active agenda, the city council voted to table their decision on the Community Projects Coordinator position. This position is meant to help streamline requests such as street closures or other event needs. The person in this position would be the point of contact between the public and other city officials when setting up events.
Members of Sunnyside had concerns about these positions and were unsure if the city was taking away events and volunteer opportunities from residents with the addition of a projects coordinator.
The vote on this agenda item has been tabled for further discussion between council members to ensure that all questions have correctly been addressed.
