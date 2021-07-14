“Because folks listened to science and stayed home to stay healthy, wore masks and got vaccinated, we can now safely fully re-open our state’s economy and cultural centers after 15 long months,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “It hasn’t been easy, but I’m proud of how Washingtonians came together, persevered, and sacrificed to fight this virus, and now we’re finally in a place that is safe enough to end this chapter [. . . ] Let’s keep it up, Washington – get vaccinated and stay safe.”
Secretary of Health Umair Shah, MD, MPH, thanked Washingtonians for their dedication to personal and community safety, but emphasized that the work to defeat the COVID-19 virus is not done.
“Washington was one of the first in the country to begin the fight against COVID-19. Thanks to the hard work and sacrifices of everyone in the state we have one of the most effective responses in the nation. I am so grateful for our partners in public health, health care, government, businesses and communities across the state, as well as the public,” Shah said. “Your tireless efforts have saved lives and made reopening possible. While this step forward is exciting, it does not mean the virus is gone or our work is over. Vaccination, testing and precautions like wearing masks if you are unvaccinated will be needed more than ever as businesses try to resume normal operations. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, do it now in order to safely enjoy reopening and protect your loved ones and people.”
Commerce Director Lisa Brown praised the resilience of Washington’s business community and emphasized the tie between economic recovery and continued increase of vaccination rates.
“We know our businesses are deeply dedicated to reopening safely and ensuring the health of their employees and customers. And Commerce remains committed to a strong economic recovery across all our communities – particularly those that were hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic,” Brown said.
Effective 12:01 a.m. on June 30, all industry sectors previously covered by guidance in the Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery or the Safe Start Reopening Plan returned to usual capacity and operations, with limited exceptions for large indoor events (more than 10,000 simultaneous participants in an indoor, enclosed space.)
Reopening guidance:
• Vaccine verification/negative testing: Recommended but not required for large indoor and outdoor events
• Capacity limitations: No restrictions in restaurants, bars, stores, businesses, theaters etc. (except large indoor events)
• Physical distancing: No requirements
• Facial coverings: Not required for vaccinated individuals, unless required by individual business
• Travelers: Follow CDC recommendations
*Some exceptions will include schools and childcare centers that will continue to have some facial coverings and physical distancing requirements.
