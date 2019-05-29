WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last Friday, Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Jim Costa (D-CA) led a bipartisan letter to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to urge inclusion of much-needed water infrastructure provisions in any forthcoming infrastructure package.
The letter was signed by 54 members of Congress.
“The people of Central Washington, and across the country, rely on stable water infrastructure,” said Newhouse. “Severe droughts have threatened water delivery, farm and ranching production, and our rural way of life. As we debate a comprehensive infrastructure package, we must make investments in water storage, conservation, and delivery systems to ensure our constituents have a reliable water supply for generations to come.”
“Water infrastructure in the Central San Joaquin Valley has simply not kept pace with California’s growing population and changing climate,” said Rep. Costa. “Our water systems were constructed in the 40s, 50s and 60s. That’s why our levees and flood control systems were recently given a D rating by the American Society of Civil Engineers. And that’s why we have local communities without clean drinking water. It’s unacceptable! We must develop and invest in water infrastructure so our farmers can continue to feed Americans, and so all our community members have access to clean, reliable drinking water.”
