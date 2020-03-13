SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside school staff scrambled to talk with students about school closures before the end of the school day Friday, March 13, following the State Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement that all Washington schools K-12 would be closed for the next six weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Sunnyside School District staff was scheduled to have a professional development day on Monday, March 17, but with the emergency closure of schools across the state on that date, “…our staff wouldn’t be seeing the students until April 24,” District Communications Director Jessica Morgan said late Friday afternoon.
“We want to reassure our parents and staff that we will be in communication with them as the situation becomes clearer,” Morgan stressed.
She said communications will include topics such as food services and parent teacher conferences.
The district had text messages set to go out to parents that all conferences would be conducted by telephone to avoid large gatherings in the schools.
All area school districts were making plans for an eventual closure of schools but weren’t prepared for the Governor’s announcement. Educational Services District Superintendent Keven Chase had announced Friday morning that the closure was imminent.
Grandview School District had been working out details for handling possible school closure.
“We will be working hard over the next few days to alert our students, families and staff to the closure” commented Grandview School District Communication Director Elena Olmstead.
Olmstead said the Grandview schools will be working on plans to best serve the students. “We will be reassessing things like phone conferences over the next few days. We’ll have more information coming during this next week,” she added.
“Our main goal is to serve our kids and our families. Grandview School District leaders are meeting with leaders from other districts as we all work to find the best way to move forward,” she concluded.
Inslee declared all schools would be closed as of Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, April 24.
He said the COVID-19 situation has been moving very fast and fluid. Inslee said in his press conference held in Olympia, the number of COVID-19 positive cases have jumped from 162 to 568 as of March 13, and the death toll to due to the disease went from 22 to 37.
He added that nine of the state’s counties, representing more than 75 percent of its population has been put in danger due to the disease.
In addition, Inslee issued a 250-person gathering ban across the state, leading groups like the Granger Chamber of Commerce to cancel its annual awards banquet, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14.
Look to your local school district’s website and the Sunnyside Sun for more updates.
