Three new bills updating gun safety laws have been signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee during his bill signing ceremony on Tuesday, April 25.
The bills signed into law were SHB 1240, HB 1143 and SB 5078.
“Today Washington state is putting the gun industry in its place and improving the health, safety and lives of our residents. I want to thank the many legislators and advocates who have worked for years to deliver some of these policies to the governor’s desk,” Inslee said.
SHB 1240 will prohibit the sale, distribution and importation of assault weapons within the state.
Current owners of assault weapon will be able keep possession of them; those wanting to forfeit them will be able to sell them to a licensed retailer, who can then sell the weapon out-of-state.
A violation of this restriction constitutes a gross misdemeanor and is actionable under the state’s Consumer Protection Act.
The Second bill signed was HB 1143, this will require new gun owners to complete a training course covering topics such as proper storage, handling, use and transportation practices, Explanation of self-defense laws, Strategies to peacefully de-escalate arguments and Risk awareness associated with children and people with suicidal thoughts accessing firearms.
The change in the law was due to the change in trend to recent gun purchases.
There are fewer first-time buyers purchasing firearms for hunting which already requires a license and training; more and more first-time gun owners currently lack any kind of training in how to properly handle and store a gun safely.
The final bill passed was SB 5078, this bill increases industry accountability and access to justice for gun violence victims and survivors.
The law clarifies legal liabilities for gun dealers and manufacturers for knowingly creating, maintaining or contributing to a public nuisance.
Products that Promote conversion of products into illegal products, market products to children, sell weapons to people prohibited from possessing and purchasing firearms, allow straw purchases, distribute or sell firearms to dealers known to be acting in a dangerous or irresponsible manner.
Violations of this policy can be enforced by the Attorney General. Residents in Washington who are harmed as a result of irresponsible or dangerous conduct by a firearm manufacturer or dealer can also sue gun manufacturers or retailers under the Consumer Protection Act.
