Grain mill and antique destroyed by fire

M & E Seed and Grain on the corner of Seventh Street and Stacy Avenue in Prosser caught fire just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. The fire spread to the Rumor
Mill Antique shop destroying the grain mill and store.
All other surrounding structures were saved by the combined efforts of multiple fire departments including the West Benton Fire Rescue. More 40 firefighters helped contain and extinguish the fire.
One employee sustained severe burns from the incident.
Total loss at this time estimated to be between 1 million and 1.5 million.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. “We believe the cause of the fire to be a grain dust explosion and fire but the Insurance Company Investigators have not arrived to do their investigation yet,” Fire Chief Charles Damron said.
