Vibrant Penguin announced today that its feature film “All Sorts” will be screening at Grand Cinemas in Sunnyside through Tuesday, April 12. The film, directed by Yakima Valley native J. Rick Castañeda, who also directed the award-winning film Cement Suitcase, was filmed in the Yakima Valley by the Los Angeles production company in 2018. The film had its red carpet premiere on April 2, 2022 at Grand Cinemas and was so well received the theater extended its engagement.
“I used to go to school in Sunnyside” said Castañeda, who graduated from Granger High School and also took classes at Sunnyside High School. “We used to go to movies at Eastway Cinema, and when they closed that and opened Grand Cinemas I was super thrilled,” said Castañeda. “This movie theater is where I used to go see movies as a kid, so it means a lot to see ALL SORTS on the marquee.”
The film had its festival premiere in 2021 at the Seattle International Film Festival and was one of the festival’s most-viewed films.
“All Sorts,” a movie about a lonely data entry clerk who stumbles into the world of championship folder filing, is a quirky comedy about finding magic in everyday life. The main character, Diego, is desperate to find a job, excitement, and even love. New on the job at a strange company, Diego stumbles into an incredibly fast folder filer named June, and the two journey through a wildly unexpected office adventure.
“When I moved to Los Angeles to break into the film industry, I worked a lot of mundane office jobs,” Castañeda said, describing his inspiration behind the story. “I found lots of time to imagine magical escape routes out of the gray cubicles where I was trapped everyday. I really wanted to add a little magic to this otherwise dreary landscape.” Through Castañeda’s imagination came a mystical office story about the surreal world of Data-Mart and the eclectic people who work there.
It’s the second feature Castañeda filmed near his hometown of Granger. In 2011, he used a local cast and crew to film Cement Suitcase, an award-winning comedy about a wine salesman in Prosser. It was such a success, he knew the area was the perfect spot for his next movie, too. After enlisting many of the same cast and crew, he shot the movie in 18 days before returning to Los Angeles for post-production.
The crew filmed primarily at an office building next to the Yakima Airport, and also at locations such as the Yakima Convention Center, Franklin Park, Miner’s Drive-In Restaurant, the offices of 94.5 KATS, as well as the hills above Union Gap. Catering for the film was provided by Bon Vino’s Bistro and Bakery, located in Sunnyside. The marching bands of Sunnyside High School and Grandview High School also appear in the film. “If you like movies, this is one of the few chances you’ll have to see the Yakima Valley up on the big screen,” said Castañeda. “We are excited for the opportunity to support local cinema by screening a film featuring a hometown cast and crew,” said William Hallett of Hallett Cinemas, which owns Grand Cinemas in Sunnyside.
