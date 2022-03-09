GRANDVIEW — Grandview School District will be proposing a replacement tax levy of $1.64 per $1,000 of home value that would stay the same over the next four years that will make up about 9% of the Grandview School District budget. This levy will be on the existing ballot on April 26 with the ballots being mailed out on April 8.
The State of Washington will be matching Grandview’s levy funds with $2 for every $1 they raise in a state equalization fund for low-income communities.
Grandview will not be getting these funds if the levy is not passed which means a total of about $6 million might not be going to the district. “We don’t get levy equalization funds unless we pass the levy,” said Elena Olmstead, communication manager for the Grandview School District.
This is not a new tax, but a returning tax that has been imposed for more than 20 years that will be implemented in order to keep the status quo of their current extra curriculum.
Without this replacement tax levy, 9% of the Grandview School District budget will disappear affecting the district’s athletics, after-school activities, clubs, field trips, advanced placement programs, professional development, special education programs, and technology.
The State of Washington only covers basic education and one school nurse for the whole district. With current levy funds, Grandview School District has been able to pay for a school nurse at every school building. “We have a variety of students who need those nurses because of diabetic students and students with health issues and without the levy, we wouldn’t have that,” said Olmstead.
The current levy has also been able to fund a wide variety of extracurricular activities for students that would not be possible without the current levy fund which is set to expire in 2022.
The amount of $1.64 per $1,000 of home value was estimated by assessing how much is needed for the budget while trying to keep the amount reasonable for the community. “We are working to be good stewards and we are doing the best we can for our students,” said Olmstead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.