GRANDVIEW — The Grandview High School Parent Booster Club will be holding a car wash fundraiser on Friday, July 22.
Car washes are by $5 donation and energy drinks and Italian sodas will also be available for purchase at the Marchant Home Furnishing parking lot, 1017 W. Wine Country Road from 3 to 7 p.m.
Donations will benefit for the Greyhounds Class of 2023. “Due to the pandemic, we weren’t able to raise more funds for our 2023 seniors,” said Alicia Fajardo, member of the Parent Booster Club. “Funds will be used for events including the senior class prom.”
Funds will also be used for the senior party after graduation which includes prizes and gift cards during the party. “We give out new microwaves, televisions, blankets, and more... items that our seniors will take on their college adventure,” said Fajardo.
Volunteers may sign up here: Volunteer Sign Up Sheet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.