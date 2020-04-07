GRANDVIEW — In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the community, the city council authorized the closure of all city buildings to the public, effective immediately.
At its meeting on Tuesday, March 24, the council agreed to close all offices, but also maintain essential operations, City Administrator Cus Arteaga declared Wednesday, March 25.
Effected by the closure are city hall, police department lobby, fire department lobby, public works department, and the parks and recreation department and offices.
“Staff will continue to work to perform their duties,” Arteaga assured the public.
Residents are encouraged make their utility payments as follows: by mail, using the drop box located in the city hall parking lot, using the city’s autopayment, or online credit card payments at www.grandview.wa.us.
