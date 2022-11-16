GRANDVIEW — The Grandview High School DECA program will be hosting their annual Bazaar, Fall Harvest Festival, and Pancake Feed on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The community events will be held at the high school, 1601 West Fifth Street. The pancake feed will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and the kids’ carnival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
