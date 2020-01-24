GRANDVIEW — According to Washington State Patrol, two drivers were injured in a collision after one vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection of Sunnyside - Mabton Highway (SR 241) and Grandview Pavement Rd. between mileposts 2 and 7, Friday, Jan. 24.
Drivers Nicole L. Garza, 40, of Grandview and Amalia Gonzales-Leon, 45, of Mabton were both taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for treatment.
Charges are pending against Nicole L. Garza.
Drivers were wearing seatbelts. No drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision.
Both vehicles were totaled.
