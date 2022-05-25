GRANDVIEW —McClure Elementary School has been selected as one of four schools in Washington state to receive the Imagine Learning 2021-2022 School of Excellence Award.
The award is presented as part Imagine Learning’s 2021-2022 Imagine Nation Awards, honoring schools across the country for their exceptional use of Imagine Learning solutions. Imagine Learning is the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the United States, serving 10 million students in more than half of school districts nationwide.
“The most rewarding part of our work is collaborating with educators to create solutions that better empower them and improve student outcomes,” said Sari Factor, Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer for Imagine Learning. “Schools across the country have worked hard to achieve greater learning among their students this year and we’re honored to provide innovative solutions that have helped them accomplish their goals.”
The School of Excellence Award represents the highest distinction in the Imagine Nation customer recognition program. After program usage was reviewed for the 2021-2022 school year, it was found that McClure met the rigorous usage standards required for a School of Excellence designation. McClure uses Imagine Reading in kindergarten through fifth grade.
McClure Elementary School celebrated their award during an all-school assembly at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23. The school has received a banner to display at their school, recognizing them as a School of Excellence.
