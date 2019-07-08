BELLINGHAM — Western Washington University has awarded Gloria N. Guizar of Grandview a $953 Woodring College of Education Equity and Diversity Committee Scholarship.
She was awarded the funds due to her leadership and participation in certain groups and organizations within the university, including a 2018 Walk-out and Sit-in regarding hate crimes on campus. She is the co-chair of Woodring’s Equity and Diversity Committee, found the WWU Students for Justice and organized the Woodring Community Assemblies to address inequality within Woodring.
Guizar is a 2016 Grandview High School graduate, majoring in human services, Spanish and social justice education at Western’s Woodring College of Education, where she plans to graduate in 2020.
She plans to return to Eastern Washington to pursue a career in policy and is also considering attending grad school.
