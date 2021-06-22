GRANDVIEW — Grandview High School, with the assistance of Dorian Studios, is offering graduation photos of 2020 GHS graduates with their diploma at no cost to the graduate or their family.
Photos will be taken Friday, June 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Grandview High School.
Students should come with their cap, gown, stole and any regalia. Some items will be available in case the students’ items are missing. Students should park in the main parking lot and be present at the front of the school.
For more information, contact Elena Olmstead at 509-882-8715 or email eolmstead@gsd200.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.